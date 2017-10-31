Canyon Bridge founder accused of insider trading; firm still plans acquisition (update)

The founder of private equity firm Canyon Bridge is under investigation for insider trading related to the failed acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC).

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI claim Benjamin Chow conspired to commit securities fraud by sending nonpublic information about the acquisition to a friend and colleague.

President Trump blocked the acquisition on the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which worried about Lattice’s tech aiding China’s military due to Canyon’s Chinese government backing.

Canyon Bridge then offered to acquire Imagination Technologies (OTCPK:IGNMF), a chipmaker recently cut out of Apple’s supply chain, in a roughly $730M deal.

The firm denies any wrongdoing by Chow and says it plans to continue finalizing the Imagination acquisition.

Update: Imagination Technologies' shareholders have approved the sale to Canyon Bridge.