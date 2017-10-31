ADP to complain to SEC over Ackman claims in proxy fight

Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.7% ) is filing an SEC complaint in its escalating proxy fight against dissident investor Bill Ackman, alleging the Pershing Square chief is making "false and misleading" claims this week.

ADP says that a letter Ackman sent to Institutional Shareholder Services yesterday contained claims that the company gave ISS "nonpublic, inaccurate and misleading information, claims and arguments" -- claims that ADP "strongly rejects."

ISS backed 2 of the company's three board candidates, and Ackman says the proxy adviser's recommendation referred to a new large client platform, which Ackman says wasn't made public and must have come from the company. ADP says the info it shared was based on a presentation it filed with the SEC last month.

ISS had departed from two other proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones, which each recommended voting for all three Pershing Square candidates over ADP's three-director slate.

The election is now just a week away, set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.