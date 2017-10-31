BHP, Vale get extension on Brazil mine disaster settlement

BHP Billiton (BHP +0.5% ) and Vale (VALE +0.7% ) are granted a short extension to Nov. 16 by a Brazilian court to negotiate a settlement on a $47B claim stemming from the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.

Brazilian federal prosecutors in May 2016 slapped a 155B real ($47.13B) claim on the joint partners in the Samarco iron ore mine to pay for social, environmental and economic costs of cleaning up the disaster.

An Oct. 30 settlement date was set by the court earlier this year after a failure to reach an agreement by a previous deadline of June 30.