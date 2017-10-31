Chemed settles DOJ civil case for $85M

Chemed (CHE +0.2% ) and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to settle the civil litigation, initiated in May 2013, over alleged over-billing of hospice services provided by subsidiary VITAS Healthcare.

The litigation centered on the medical professional interpretation of terminal illness and the appropriate level of care. Terminally ill patients typically have no more than six months to live if his/her medical condition runs its course.

Over a period of nearly 11 years, VITAS provided over 44M hospice care days for such patients for which it billed over $8B.

Under the terms of the settlement, Chemed will pay the U.S. and state of Illinois $75.5M plus interest plus certain attorney fees and other expenses. The total settlement is ~$85M. The company will pay the amount with cash on hand and funds from its credit facility. It has also agreed to a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General.