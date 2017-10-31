Macau stocks lively ahead of revenue report

Analysts expect Macau revenue to increase 14.5% in October to continue the extended uptrend in the gambling mecca.

Double-digit growth is expected for both the VIP and mass market segments.

Nomura thinks some late-month strength could lead to Macau gross gaming revenue topping forecasts.

"Our latest consultant checks point to a noticeable pickup in demand following the 19th Party Congress in China, with VIP and mass revenue up about 30 percent and 9 percent year-over-year, respectively," tips Nomura analyst Harry Curtis.