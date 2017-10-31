Analysts double down on Under Armour takes

Wells Fargo lowers its price target on Under Armour (UA -17.6% ) to a Street-low $11 after taking in the company's Q3 earnings and guidance. Deep concerns on the North American athletic market are cited by the Wells team. The firm was cautious on Under Armour into the earnings report.

The flip side of the debate on UA is represented by Jefferies, which is sticking with a Buy rating.

Analyst Randal Konik say the Under Armour issues are a cyclical problem - not a secular breakdown.

Konik's dropped his price target on Under Armour to $24, more than double the Wells PT.

Under Armour traded as low as $13.47 today.