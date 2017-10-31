Oxford Immunotec Q3 top line up 17%; non-GAAP EBITDA down 16%; softer guidance sinks shares, down 14%

Thinly traded micro cap Oxford Immunotec (OXFD -14.2% ) slumps on more than double normal volume after it cut its 2017 guidance when it reported Q3 results this morning.

Revenues were up 16.5% to $30.4M, but its per-share loss was ($0.70), down 288.9% due to a non-cash impairment charge of $11.1M to write down certain intangible assets related to its acquisition of Imugen last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA loss was ($2.5M), down 15.7%.

2017 revenue guidance range has been tightened to $103.5M - 104.5M from $103M - 106M last quarter.

Q4 sales are expected to be $25.4M - 26.4M, down 1% yoy and down almost 15% sequentially (from midpoint).