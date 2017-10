Q3 FFO of $100.2M or $0.52 per share vs. $225.5M and $1.19 a year earlier (prior to spinoff). Estimates were for $0.51. Q3 adjusted FFO of $189M or $0.99 per share vs. $176.2M and $0.93 a year ago.

The company took a $44.5M impairment loss on its PREIT investment during quarter, and saw $53.6M of transaction costs related to the spinoff (both were stripped out to help arrive at adjusted FFO).

VNO +2.8%

