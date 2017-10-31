Exxon, PDC Energy settle pollution cases with DoJ

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.1% ) agrees to pay more than $300M for pollution control technology and a $2.5M civil penalty to settle Clean Air Act violations tied to eight chemical plants in Texas and Louisiana, the U.S. Department of Justice announces.

The case involved thousands of tons of toxic air pollutants such as benzene from 26 industrial flares at five petrochemical plants in Baytown, Beaumont and Mont Belvieu, Tex., and three in Baton Rouge, La.. for violations that stretched as far back as 2005.