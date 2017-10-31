Apple sends out memo confirming Watch Series 3 "edge stripes"

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has sent an internal memo confirming that some GPS models of the Watch Series 3 are showing “edge stripes” on the display.

The memo, seen by MacRumors, tells Genius Bar workers and Apple Authorized Service Providers to offer a free fix under the standard one-year warranty.

Apple thinks the problem could come from moisture and advises fixers to have the customer breathe closely on the display to cause humidity and see if the problem appears or worsens.

The cellular version of the Series 3 initially had connectivity issues that Apple later fixed through a software update.

Apple shares are still up 1.49% on the rumored strong sales for the iPhone X and the mostly positive reviews.

