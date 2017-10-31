Harris +2.3% as space programs pace profit beat

Harris (NYSE:HRS) is up 2.3% after a beat on fiscal Q1 profits thanks to growth in Space & Intelligence, even though overall revenue lagged and missed.

Gains in headline operating income, margin and EPS were helped by year-ago charges tied to the acquisition of Elixis. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was up 3% and margin expanded by 70 basis points.

Orders increase of 33% resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6.

Revenue by segment: Communication Systems, $410M (down 4.7%); Electronic Systems, $540M (up 0.6%); Space and Intelligence Systems, $466M (up 2.9%).

Operating income by segment: Communications Systems, $118M (flat); Electronic Systems, $109M (down 1.8%); Space and Intelligence Systems, $87M (up 8.9%).

Free cash flow was $72M, leaving the company with $388M in cash at quarter's end.

It's reiterated guidance for the full year: revenues of $6.02B-$6.14B (up 2-4%); EPS from continuing operations of $5.85-$6.05; and free cash flow of $850M-$900M.

