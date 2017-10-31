Google launches $2K Hangout Meet kit, new Google Cloud offerings

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) launches a $2K Hangouts Meet kit for enterprise video conferencing users.

The kit includes a Mimo Vue Capture Capacitive Touch Display, an Asus Chromebox CN62 to plug into the display, a Huddly Go camera with a 4K sensor and 120-degrees of view, and a Google-created speaker microphone.

In other news, the company also announces new cloud networking capabilities including the general availability of Dedicated Interconnect, which allows for a private connection between a customer’s datacenter and Google’s network.

Cloud Router Global Routing pairs with the other offering to make any Google Cloud subnet available around the world through Dedicated Interconnect.

Google held third place in the cloud infrastructure services market as of Q2, according to Canalys data. Google Cloud had a 5.9% market share behind Microsoft Azure’s 13.8% and Amazon Web Services’ 30.3% share.

Google shares are trading up 0.44% .

