Kosmos Energy fails to find oil or gas in well off Mauritania

Kosmos Energy (KOS -3% ) is lower after failing to find oil and gas after completing drilling the Hippocampe-1 exploration well offshore Mauritania.

KOS says the Hippocampe–1 well was drilled to a total depth of 5,500 meters and encountered well developed reservoirs in both exploration targets but which proved to be water bearing, and the well will now be plugged and abandoned.

KOS says the Ensco DS 12 drillship will proceed as planned to Block C-12 offshore Mauritania to test the independent Lamantin oil prospect located ~180 km northeast of Hippocampe in 2,185 meters of water.