Argus upgrades Microsoft on cloud, Office 365 potential

Argus upgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from Hold to Buy with a $95 price target.

Analyst Joseph Bonner cites growths in Azure cloud services, Dynamics CRM, and Office CRM as the man tailwinds that position the company to continue its run.

In last week’s Q1 results, Microsoft announced it already passed its $20B commercial cloud ARR goal for the year. Dynamics 365 grew 69% in the quarter and Office 365 commercial sales were up 42%.

Microsoft shares are down 0.65% .

Previously: Microsoft up after Q1 beats, achieves $20B Cloud goal (Oct. 26)

Previously: Analysts raise Microsoft price targets after earnings (Oct. 27)