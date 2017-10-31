Chevron ships first Wheatstone LNG cargo to Japan

Chevron (CVX +1.3% ) says its first shipment of liquefied natural gas has departed from the Wheatstone project located in Western Australia, after starting production earlier this month.

CVX says the cargo will be delivered to Japan's JERA, the world's biggest buyer of LNG and one of Wheatstone’s foundation buyers.

At full capacity, Wheatstone’s two train LNG facility is expected to contribute ~6% of the Asia Pacific region’s total future LNG production, delivering 8.9M metric tons/year of LNG for export to customers in Asia, and its domestic gas plant has the capacity to produce 200 terajoules/day of domestic gas for the Western Australian market.