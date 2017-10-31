Switch -2.6% as analysts initiate neutral-to-positive coverage

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is down 2.6% on a day where analysts initiated coverage with a mix of bullish and neutral ratings, with many seeing a premium baked into the stock price already.

At $18.85, shares are still 11% above their price in the Oct. 5 initial public offering.

One of the highest price targets comes from BMO, which has started the data-center company at Outperform with a $23 target (22% upside from current price). It's joined in an Overweight rating by JPMorgan, which says the company deserves a premium valuation due to an industry-topping growth rate and the prospect of long-term margin expansion.

Credit Suisse and William Blair also initiated at Outperform.

Among the more cautious firms are Goldman Sachs, with a Neutral start and the low price target at $18. The premium's accounted for in the gains already, the firm says, but Switch will continue to benefit from secular demand trends along with rivals.

Also at Neutral: Citigroup (which set a $20 price target and says the company might see an extended ramp and lower returns than it's tracking for), Jefferies ($20 target) and Wells Fargo ($19 target).