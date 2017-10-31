Wells Fargo sees upside on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is up 2.2% after a new Wells Fargo analyst covering the consumer products company latches on to the upside potential.

Wells assigns an Outperform rating to Spectrum on a call tied to valuation and assigns a price target of $125.

"SPB has lagged over the past 6m (-33% vs. the S&P500), owing to concerns around inventory destocking, category risk and that HRG’s ongoing strategic review process will result in a sub- optimal outcome for SPB shareholders," reads the analyst note.

The Wells team thinks the market has underappreciated Spectrum's track record of top-line growth and free cash flow potential.

Shares of SPB are down 10% YTD.