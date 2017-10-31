Uber CEO says future in Brazil "depends on the decisions of the government"

Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tells reporters the company’s future in Brazil “depends on the decisions of the government.”

Khosrowshahi is in the country to meet with politicians and regulators ahead of a Senate vote that could force Uber to license itself as a taxi company with all the accompanying regulations.

Khosrowshahi met with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles before the press comments.

Uber faces regulator crackdowns around the world including a recent suspension of its London license, which the company is appealing.

