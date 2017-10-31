MSG Networks -10.1% as Morgan Stanley cuts to Underweight

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) has slid to its lowest point in over a year, -10.1% , with Morgan Stanley departing from other analysts by cutting the stock to Underweight.

"Sports content may be king, but breaking bundle may weigh on sports networks," the firm says, though it thinks the media sector overall is attractive. (h/t Bloomberg)

There's not much room to cut SG&A costs anymore, it notes; combined with increased losses in paying subscribers and rights fees that continue to climb, it points to declining EBITDA over time.

The firm set a price target of $20, just 3.4% upside from yesterday's close, and its bear case is as low as $12 vs. current pricing of $17.40.