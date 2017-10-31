Arch Coal +8% on strong Q3 results, expanded share buyback plan

Arch Coal (ARCH +8% ) surges after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations and approving a $200M increase to its share repurchase authorization, which brings the total repurchase authorization to $500M.

A year ago, Arch posted a $2.41/share loss, as the company was undergoing a second reorganization in U.S. bankruptcy court from which it emerged in October.

Arch lowers its coking coal sales volume guidance for FY 2017, now expecting to sell 6.6M-6.8M tons; at the midpoint of its volume guidance level, Arch says it is more than 98% committed on coking coal sales for the full year.

Arch also raises its full-year thermal coal sales guidance to reflect increased shipments from the Other Thermal segment, and now expects to sell 90M-96M tons; at the midpoint of guidance, thermal sales are 99% committed for 2017.