Citi economic gauge returns to positive territory

Citigroup's U.S. Economic Surprise Index has been on the rise since bottoming in mid-June. A particularly big jump in the past couple of weeks has the gauge well back into positive territory and at its highest since April.

That the data is now so seemingly strong is at least part due to predictions being too pessimistic during the summer, says PNC Asset Management.

As for predictive value for stocks, the Citi read isn't so great of late. The bull market has continued through the gauge's ups and downs this year.