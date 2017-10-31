Voyager down 7% on Genzyme exit from Parkinson's gene therapy program

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR -7% ) will likely end the day in the red after reporting that collaboration partner Sanofi Genzyme (SNY -0.2% ) decided not to exercise its ex-U.S. rights to develop and commercialize gene therapy candidate VY-AADC for advanced Parkinson's disease. Voyager now has exclusive rights to the candidate. No specific reason(s) for Genzyme's decision are provided, but there should not have been any disagreements on U.S. rights since Voyager has owned them from the beginning.

Sanofi Genzyme will continue its collaboration in Huntington's disease and Friedreich's ataxia.