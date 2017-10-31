CBI -14% as light Q3 booking raise investor concerns

Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI -14.1% ) plunges following a wide Q3 earnings miss, as new awards in the quarter totaled just $437M vs. $1.7B in the year-ago quarter, and backlog at the end of Q3 was $10.7B compared to $13.2B at the same period a year ago.

CBI sees Q4 EPS of $0.50-0.60, which may not be comparable to $0.58 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $1.8B-$2B vs. $1.84B consensus; CBI's guidance includes discontinued operations, and since companies typically guide only for continuing operations, it is not clear if this is comparable to consensus.

Analysts at UBS say Q3's light bookings are raising investors' level of concern about the impact of execution issues on CBI's ability to win new work.

Credit Suisse analysts say Q3 results were hurt by several one-time items, implying a clean EPS number of $0.41, but the E&C segment reported $38M in cost overruns on the IPL (now 99% complete) and Calpine (now 75% complete) power jobs and $16M in additional costs tied to hurricanes.

Source: Briefing.com