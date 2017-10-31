Reuters: Rio Tinto adds alumina refineries to smelter sale

Rio Tinto (RIO +1.3% ) is attracting renewed interest in selling its Pacific Aluminum smelting unit by adding two alumina refineries in Australia to the portfolio, Reuters reports.

By including the refineries, Rio could potentially double the original $1B price tag for Pacific Aluminum, according to the report, which also says Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Liberty House of Britain and Russia’s Rusal have expressed interest.

Adding the refineries to the sale comes during a strong market for alumina, with prices rising 50% since August to ~$450/ton on expectations that China will boost imports to compensate for production cuts at home to fight pollution.