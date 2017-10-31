Mixed report from Kforce

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) reports revenue increased 0.2% in Q3 to $341.1M. On an adjusted daily billing basis, revenue was up 3.3% during the quarter.

Operating margin was 5.8% of sales. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales was 24.3%.

CFO update: "We continue to make progress towards our operating margin target of 7.5% when $1.6 billion in annualized revenue is reached and at least 6.3% at $1.4 billion in annualized revenue."

KFRC was up 3.71% today into the earnings print.

