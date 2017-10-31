Total-led group signs lease for oil and gas exploration off Greece

A consortium led by Total (NYSE:TOT) moves a step closer to exploring for oil and gas off Greece after signing a lease today with the government for a block in the Ionian Sea.

TOT has shown interest in the eastern Mediterranean following major gas discoveries off Israel and Egypt, and it is currently drilling for oil off Cyprus, but western Greece is a frontier, underexplored area with little data on its hydrocarbon potential.

TOT will operate the Ionian block with a 50% stake, while Italy's Edison and Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum will each hold 25%; the agreement must be ratified by Greece’s parliament before exploration work can begin.