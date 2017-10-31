3D Systems misses Q3 estimates, withdraws guidance; shares down 19%

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares are down 18.98% aftermarket following a Q3 report that missed EPS and revenue estimates. The company also withdrew its guidance.

Guidance explanation, per the press release: “Management is focused on building the company for long term growth, profitability and success. This includes significant transformational work in solving for legacy issues while at the same time addressing current and go forward execution. Predictability has been difficult in this environment, and therefore, management believes it is prudent to withdraw guidance at this time.”

Key metrics: gross profit margin, 38.3%; operating expenses, $90.9M; SG&A expenses, $66.5M (+3%); R&D expenses, $24.4M (-7%); cash used in operations, $0.7M; cash on hand, $138.3M.

