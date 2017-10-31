Electronic Arts -3.3% as holiday guidance looks light

Electronic Arts (EA +1.7% ) has slipped after hours, -3.3% , with a dim holiday profit view despite a beat in its fiscal Q2 earnings and a boost to its full-year guidance.

For Q3, it's expecting EPS of $2.15, well below consensus for $2.40, and revenue of $2B, light of an expected $2.06B.

Net revenue of $959M was up 6.8% Y/Y; while packaged goods and other net revenue fell off 19% to $270M, digital net revenues jumped 21.7% to $689M.

“We saw a notable shift to digital in our sports titles and remarkable growth in Ultimate Team,” says CFO Blake Jorgensen. “Our sports titles have once again shown their value in delivering a stable and dependable performance. This quarter demonstrates how they can drive our business and offers a window into how our games will evolve over the months and years to come.”

For the full year, it's raising its view to revenues of $5.15B (vs. consensus for $5.2B) and EPS of $3.63. Net bookings are expected to come in at $5.15B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release