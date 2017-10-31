AG Mortgage income and book value rise during Q3

Q3 core earnings of $14.3M or $0.51 per share vs. $12.9M and $0.47 in Q2. Regular dividend is $0.475 per share; last quarter also included special $0.10 payout.

Book value per share of $19.35 up from $18.77 three months earlier. Today's close of $18.81 is a 2.8% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 6.2%.

TJ Durkin is appointed to the CIO role, taking over from Dave Roberts, who will continue as chairman and CEO. Durkin in a managing director of the company's external manager.

Conference call tomorrow at 9:30 ET

