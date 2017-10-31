Check Point reports Q3 beats, issues mixed guidance

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares are down 2.73% aftermarket despite the Q3 report beating EPS and revenue estimates.

Key metrics: Software Blades Subscription revenue, $120M (+22%); non-GAAP operating income, $251M or 55% of total revenue; deferred revenue, $1.04B (+17%); cash flow from operations, $260M; cash and equivalents, $3.87B.

Will update with guidance after the conference call.

Update with guidance:

Q4 revenue expected from $485M to $525M (consensus: $530.09M) with EPS from $1.45 to $1.55 (consensus: $1.49).