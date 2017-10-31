Frontier sees choppy trade after smaller-than-expected loss

Frontier Communications (FTR +1.9% ) has turned 1.7% higher in choppy postmarket trading following Q3 earnings where it posted a smaller-than-expected loss and improved churn measures.

Net loss was $38M, and net loss attributable to common shares was $92M, vs. an expected loss of $105M.

Revenue breakout: Consumer, $1.1B (down $22M sequentially); Commercial, $958M; Regulatory, $191M.

Customer churn improved to 2.08%: 1.92% for Frontier Legacy, and 2.33% for the California-Texas-Florida operations it acquired, with the overall gain being driven by FiOS in CTF.

Average Revenue per Customer in the Consumer business was $80.91: $63.99 for Legacy, and $107.33 for CTF.

Total commercial customers shrank to 463,000, vs. Q2's 473,000.

Net cash from operations was $356M; adjusted free cash flow was $182M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release