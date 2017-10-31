Social media on the Hill: Still measuring Russia problem

In a busy day on Capitol Hill for Facebook (FB +0.1% ), Twitter (TWTR -3% ) and Google (GOOG -0.1% , GOOGL) -- testifying about Russian ad spending on their platforms tied to the 2016 presidential campaign -- the companies say they're still not certain they've seen the full effects of attempted manipulation.

They also don't yet have the technology for a clear solution to prevent it, they told the Senate panel, while acknowledging they're committed to increasing security on their platforms.

A sampling of opinions from hearing observers suggests Facebook acquitted itself well in answers; Twitter, less so.

While a number of views were aired, Bloomberg notes Democrats on the panel tended to push for more responsibility and transparency from the companies in monitoring and disclosing misleading posts and ads, while several Republicans fretted the effect on free speech if Silicon Valley started censoring news content.