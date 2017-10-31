Slim victory enough to push Nasdaq to another record high

Stocks edged higher but it was enough for the Nasdaq to register its 62nd all-time record close of the year and close out a positive month for all three major indexes.

The S&P;s consumer staples sector (+0.8%) topped today's leaderboard as Mondelez and Kellogg jumped 5.4% and 6.2%, respectively, after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues.

Within the Dow, which eked out a 0.1% gain, Intel added 2.5% following a WSJ report that Apple could use the chipmaker's hardware instead of Qualcomm's in future iPhones and iPads.

U.S. crude oil climbed 0.4% to help the energy sector (+0.4%) finish relatively strong, as the $54.34/bbl settlement marked the best close since late February.

Among the groups finishing in the red were financials (-0.3%) and consumer discretionary (-0.1%), where Under Armour plunged 23.7% after cutting its full-year outlook and reporting its first quarterly decline in revenue since going public in 2005.

U.S. Treasury prices finished slightly lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note adding a basis point to 2.38% and the two-year yield jumping 3 bps to 1.59%.