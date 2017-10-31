Cotiviti appoints Bradley Ferguson as CFO

Cotiviti Holdings (COTV +0.9% ) appointed Bradley Ferguson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 6.

He most recently held senior operational and finance roles at EarthLink, Inc.

“Brad’s strong operational leadership and financial expertise are excellent additions to Cotiviti (COTV) as we work to deliver significant value to both clients and shareholders,” said Doug Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “He is a disciplined and strategic financial executive with a proven history of driving long-term growth. We look forward to welcoming him to Cotiviti.”

Press Release