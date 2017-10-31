Devon Energy beats Q3 estimates, output meets Harvey-adjusted guidance

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -0.2% after-hours following better than expected Q3 earnings and as production exceeded the midpoint of hurricane-adjusted guidance with U.S. oil production on track to increase ~20% in Q4.

DVN says Q3 net production fell 8.6% Y/Y to 527K boe/day, topping the midpoint of Harvey-adjusted guidance by 6K boe/day, with storm-related curtailments reducing U.S. output by ~15K bbl/day.

The strongest asset-level performance in the quarter was from the company's STACK assets, where production rose 26% vs. 2016 exit rates.

DVN says it received an average price of $47.12/bbl of U.S. oil during Q3, up from $42.51 a year ago.

Also in Q3, DVN says it sold $80M in assets, boosting its total asset sales YTD to $420M.

With operations fully restored from storm-related impacts, DVN says it remains on track to achieve FY 2017 and Q4 exit-rate growth targets for U.S. oil production, where key drivers of growth are the STACK and Delaware Basin assets, which combined are expected to increase production by more than 30% by year-end 2017 vs. Q4 2016.