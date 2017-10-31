U.S. Steel +8% after strong Q3; reaffirms 2017 earnings above consensus

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +7.8% after-hours following a strong beats for Q3 earnings and revenues as well as reaffirming above consensus full-year earnings.

X calls Q3 results "modestly better" than it had expected, with stable operating performance at each segment and the tubular segment producing positive EBITDA.

Net debt fell by $200M in the quarter to $1.2B and total liquidity increased, which the company says "leaves us well positioned to continue the implementation of our asset revitalization program."

If market conditions remain at their current levels, the company says it expects FY 2017 adjusted net earnings of ~$300M, or $1.70/share vs. $1.63 analyst consensus estimate, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.075B.

We are seeing operating improvements in the assets in which we are investing. This increases our confidence that we will achieve the 2020 improvement targets we have disclosed," the company says.