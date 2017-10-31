Westport Fuel Systems wins largest Algerian tender award

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +8.4% after-hours on news that its BRC Gas Equipment unit won a competitive tender bid by Algeria’s National Company for Petroleum Products marketing and distribution to supply 40K liquid petroleum gas sequential injection systems for delivery next year.

WPRT says BRC has been awarded multiple tenders from NAFTAL since 2002 for a combined 65K LPG systems, and the latest tender would bring the total of LPG systems delivered to NAFTAL up to 105K.

WPRT says this is largest tender received from NAFTAL to date.