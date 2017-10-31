Constellium prices 22M-share offering at $11 each

Constellium (CSTM -7.4% ) has priced its public offering of ordinary shares at $11 each.

Shares slid today on news of the 22M-share offering -- since upsized to 25M shares -- and closed at $11.20.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 3.75M ordinary shares at the offering price.

Net proceeds will be combined with cash on hand and a notes offering to buy back all of the company's 7.875% senior notes due 2021, 7% senior notes due 2023, and 8% senior notes due 2023.

Lead joint book-runners were Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities.