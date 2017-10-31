Bloomberg: Cisco shopping video-software unit it bought for $5B

Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.3% ) may be unwinding a $5B purchase from five years ago, as Bloomberg reports it's looking for a buyer for video-software unit NDS Group.

That would sharpen a focus on network infrastructure, according to the report. The company already sold its connected-device business Scientific Atlanta two years ago.

Cisco's service-provider video unit has seen revenues decline since 2014. And pay TV -- which uses the set-top boxes to which NDS Group helps send interactive content -- is shedding users amid the rise of direct-to-consumer streaming offerings.