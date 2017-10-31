Consol Energy sets split into coal, natural gas producers for Nov. 29

Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) has given final approval for a timeline in its previously announced separation into two publicly traded companies: a coal company and a natural gas E&P company.

Following the split, Consol Energy will change its name to CNX Resources while retaining its CNX ticker on the NYSE; the company will continue to operate as a gas-oriented E&P company focused on the Appalachian Basin.

The newly independent coal company will change its name to Consol Energy, with its shares trading on the NYSE under the new CEIX symbol.

The CNX Coal Resources MLP (NYSE:CNXC) will change its name to Consol Coal Resources and its NYSE ticker symbol to CCR.

The separate pure-play companies will each trade on their own starting on Nov. 29, CNX President and CEO Nicholas DeIuliis announced during today's earnings conference call.