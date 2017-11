Japanese stocks fly as Abe re-elected

Japanese stocks surged overnight after Shinzo Abe was re-elected prime minister.

It follows his ruling bloc's big election win last month, which reinforced support for his economic reforms, popularly known as "Abenomics."

The decision also comes just days before President Trump's visit to Japan, which is expected to be dominated by concerns over a volatile North Korea.

Nikkei +2% to 22,447.

