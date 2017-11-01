Novo Nordisk Q3 EPS up 2%; updates guidance; shares off 3% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q3 results (DKK): Revenues: 26,614M (-3.4%); Diabetes Care: 22,203M (-0.4%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,411M (-15.9%).

New-generation insulin: 2,099M (+84%); Modern insulin: 10,684M (-10%%); Human insulin: 2,485M (-10%); Victoza: 5,343M (+5%); Obesity (Saxenda): 640M (+53%); Haemophilia: 2,404M (+5%); Human growth disorders: 1,621M (-19%).

Operating Income: 12,044M (-3.0%); Net Income: 9,770M (-0.3%); EPS: 3.96 (+2.3%); CF Ops: 35,136M (-5.4%).

2017 Guidance: Sales growth (in local currencies): 2% - 3% from 1% - 3%; Operating profit (in local currencies): 3% - 6% from 1% - 5%; CAPEX: Around DKK9B from DKK9.5B.