Bitcoin soars through $6,500 level

Bitcoin has smashed through the $6,500 barrier to hit a new record level after the CME announced plans to launch bitcoin futures later this year.

Prices hit a high of $6,550.14, according to CoinDesk, resulting in a bitcoin market capitalization of $109B.

The introduction of such a product could bring more institutional investors into the market, boosting bets the cryptocurrency could enter the financial mainstream.

