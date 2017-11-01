Traffic falls at Brinker International

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports comparables sales fell 3.5% in FQ12 compared to a 1.1% decline a year ago.

Comparable sales were down 3.4% at company-owned Chili's restaurants on a 8.7% drop in traffic. Maggiano's recorded a 2.6% drop in comparable sales for the quarter after traffic fell off 3%. Both chains saw a positive impact from pricing during the quarter.

Restaurant-level operating margin fell 70 bps to 12.6% of sales during the quarter.

Cash flows provided by operating activities were $50.2M, while capital expenditures were $22.5M.

