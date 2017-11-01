Macau revenue soars 22% in October

Macau gaming revenue soared 22.1% in October to 26.6B patacas ($3.3B) to sail past the consensus estimate for a 14.5% gain, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The VIP segment showed unexpected strength during the month and higher than normal hold rates boosted the monthly GGR. "The absence of any telegraphing of intentions to further crack down on gaming has probably alleviated the anxiety of Chinese VIPs in relation to gaming activities," observes IGamiX analysts Ben Lee.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK.