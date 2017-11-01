Envision Q3 revenues up 142%; earnings down 25%; soft Q4 guidance sinks shares, down 33%

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Q3 results ($M): Net Revenues: 1,990.7 (+142.1%); Physician Services: 1,681.3 (+231.2%).

Net Income: 28.3 (-24.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 89.4 (+37.5%); EPS: 0.23 (-66.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.73 (-35.4%); CF Ops: 182.3 (+16.9%).

Negative impact on operations from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were ($22M) of revenue and ($22M) of non-GAAP EBITDA.

The board has authorized a full review of strategic alternatives to boost shareholder value.

Q4 Guidance: Emergency medicine patient volume will be lower than Q3. Revenue per encounter for anesthesia services will comparable to Q3 due to higher-than-expected startup costs of new contracts. Both were previously expected to be higher than Q3. Evolution Health is expected to book a slight loss.