Broad sales gains lift Clorox

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) tops estimates with its FQ1 report off a 4% increase in volume.

Sales growth by segment: Cleaning +5%, Household +5%, Lifestyle +4%, International +1%.

Gross margin increased 50 bps to 44.9% of sales during the quarter as cost savings initiatives and higher prices in the international segment factored in.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year sales growth of 1% to 3% and EPS of $5.47 to $5.67 vs. $5.52 to $5.72 prior.

Previously: Clorox beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)