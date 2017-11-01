Cognizant Technology reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares are down 0.21% premarket after Q3 results beat EPS and revenue estimates but provided mixed Q4 and in-line full-year guidance. Q4 outlook puts revenue between $3.79B and $3.85B (consensus: $3.76B) with EPS of at least $0.95 (consensus: $0.98).

Full-year 2017 guidance has $14.78B to $14.84B in revenue (consensus: $14.79B) and EPS of at least $3.70 (consensus: $3.70).

Segment revenue: Financial services, $1.4B (+3.8%); Healthcare, $1.1B (+9.3%); Products and Resources, $774M (+14%); Communications, Media, and Technology, $480M (+18.2%).

Revenue by geography: $2.9B (+6.7%); UK, $301M (+2.7%); Rest of Europe, $327M (+34%); Europe, $626M (+16.9%); Rest of World, $247M (+19.9%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 20%; net cash from operating activities, $773M; cash and equivalents, $1.58B.

Press release

Previously: Cognizant Technology beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)