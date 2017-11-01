Futures up ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stock index futures are sharply higher as investors prepare for the latest corporate earnings, including FB and TSLA, as well as a Fed policy decision.

DJIA futures are up 132 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures advance 11 and 30 points, respectively. Bitcoin also scored a new record high overnight, soaring through the $6,500 barrier.

Oil is up 1.2% at $53.03/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1280/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.39%.

