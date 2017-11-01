SodaStream on watch after earnings topper

SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) is on watch after posting FQ3 results ahead of estimates.

Sales in the Americas segment edged up 1.2% to $30.2M.

Sales in Western Europe increased 13.5% to $84.8M.

Total sales were up 12.5% to $139.8M.

Product segment unit growth: Sparkling water maker starter kits +7.5% to $847K, CO2 refills +9.3% to $8.39M, Flavors -6.7% to 5.1M.

SodaStream's gross margin rate rose 170 bps to 53.5% of sales.

Sales and marketing spening fell 30 bps to 27.8% of sales.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $136.6M and inventories of $105.6M (+20%).

